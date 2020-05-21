Watertown, Brookings theaters to reopen this weekend

Movie theaters in the region are slowly beginning to reopen after COVID-19 fears temporarily closed theaters nationwide.

The Odyssey Grand 8 in Watertown and the Cinema 8 in Brookings will both begin showing movies again on Friday, according to their websites.

Both theaters plan on instituting additional health and safety measures when they reopening, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Another regional theater, State 123 in Pierre, plans on reopening May 29. West Mall 7 in Sioux Falls is also reopening this weekend.

