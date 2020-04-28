Watertown City Council votes to reopen businesses

The community of Watertown has taken its first step in reopening its economy.

At a special city council meeting last night, the Watertown City Council voted to let the current city ordinance that mandated the closure of non-essential businesses expire.

Scott McInroy and his wife are the owners of The Gym Incorporated, in Watertown, and they are excited to be back in business.

"It really means everything, we've been closed for about about a month, and this is our only job, so this is all of our income," McInroy said.

While some local businesses could still offer curbside pickup as well as delivery options throughout the past month, others like fitness centers were completely shut down.

Mayor Sarah Caron says the city's ordinance had seemed hypocritical.

"The businesses that were not shut down were very busy, lots of cars in the parking lots, lots of people in the stores, going in and out, and the businesses that were shut down were mostly smaller businesses," Caron said.

City Councilor Glen Vilhauer says public input, along with the low case count in Codington County, were key factors behind the council's decision to let the the city ordinance sunset.

"We feel we can trust our business community, we can trust our consumers, that they are going to act responsibly," Vilhauer said. "It was time to loosen things up and get things going again a little bit more here in Watertown."

However, just because the ordinance has been lifted, City Councilor Don Roby says things aren't just going back to normal.

Roby says businesses as well as residents are expected to continue following Gov. Kristi Noem's recommendations and CDC guidelines.

If they don't, the council reserves the right to revisit the issue.

"If everybody steps up and tries to do the right thing, by following those guidelines, I think we feel comfortable moving forward," Roby said.