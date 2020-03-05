Watertown Police Department looking to add more officers

After Monday's city council approval, the Watertown Police Department will apply for a Federal grant from the Department of Justice.

“This grant is really important to our community in a number of different ways,” Steve Rehorst, the Watertown Police Captain said.

“This is a great opportunity to get to the staffing levels we think we should be at,” Tim Toomey, the Assistant Chief it the Watertown Police Department said.

Watertown Police Captain Steve Rehorst is the person filling out the grant request, which would add three more officers to the department.

“It's going to allow us to put more officers on the streets to help solve, prevent, and control crime within our community. What we're looking at receiving would be $125,000 per officer over the course of three years,” Rehorst said.

The goal of adding the officers is to decrease the number of violent crimes the department has had to address in recent years.

"We're going to address violent crimes as they address children. We're going to look at violent crimes just in general, and we're going to work with the States Attorney's Office and the Beacon Center on how we can assist victims better and be more effective and efficient on those investigations," Rehorst said.

Adding more officers to the police force will help make the city safer, and the department more efficient.

“I've been here 20 years and we've been shorthanded and working hard, so this will finally get us up to a level where we're comfortable, and it'll set us up for the future for many years to come,” Toomey said.