Watertown Police: Man charged with sexually assaulting child found hiding in Texas shack

A man charged with sexually assaulting a five-year-old in Watertown has been arrested in Texas after police say he was hiding out in a shack and was attempting to cross the southern border.

Police say the investigation began when Watertown Police were called to a residence for a child welfare check on January 14th. The male caregiver, Roberto Carlos Alvarez, fled the residence just before officers arrived. Through the investigation, authorities discovered Alvarez had reportedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old.

Authorities discovered Alvarez had ties to Fargo, North Dakota and the Texas area.

Watertown authorities coordinated with several federal, state, and local agencies.

On Thursday, Alvarez was located in a shack in rural Liberty County, Texas by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Splendora Police Department.

Alvarez is currently held on a $250,000 cash only arrest warrant in a Liberty County Texas detention facility. He is awaiting transport back to Codington County.

