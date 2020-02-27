Former Watertown Shopko building undergoing transformation

Business growth is a key to the City of Watertown's growth. It starts with organizations taking over unoccupied buildings.

One of those buildings is the Dakota Butcher that has opened multiple locations within the past few years.

Companies like this set the example for others to follow.

The purchase of the vacant Shopko building in Watertown was officially finalized last week.

Current plans are to transform the building into a strip mall.

Brian Brandstriet took over the old building. He has high hopes for the future of the businesses that will operate from there.

"I'd like to get approximately six or seven businesses across the front. One of those across the northeast corner would be a drive through ideally. I'd like to, once you get those seven across the north side and come around the corner, I'd like to have a restaurant in there, and going south we should still have room for two or three bigger stores," Brandriet said.

This is one of the many business projects coming in the near future for the city.