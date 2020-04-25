Watertown cancels 2020 Independence Day celebration due to COVID-19

One of the largest 4th of July celebrations in the region has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The City of Watertown will not hold its Independence Day celebration this year due to COVID-19, according to Mayor Sarah Caron.

The celebration had been scheduled for July 3rd at the Terry Redlin Arts Center. The event, which features food vendors and one of the largest firework displays in the area, usually draws thousands of spectators.

Caron announced the cancellation "with great sadness" on Friday, saying public safety is the main priority.

"With South Dakota's COVID-19 peak projected for mid-June, we do not believe it is prudent to invite thousands to gather for this event only two weeks later," Caron said, via a press release. "Furthermore, this is not the right time to ask local businesses to pay for the event nor the public to take on the expense when needed purchases are being delayed due to uncertain economic conditions."

The city plans to continue with its Independence Day celebration in 2021.