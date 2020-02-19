Watertown council approves contractor for new airport terminal building

Plans for a new airport terminal building in Watertown have taken another step forward.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the council awarded a $3.18 million contract to Mead and Hunt Incorporated to design and bid the project, and act as the construction administrator.

Late last year, the federal government awarded Watertown a $9 million dollar grant to help with construction costs.

Dakota Radio Group reports a spokesperson for Mead and Hunt said grant funds will be available by the end of this summer, so it is important that the project moves forward quickly in order to meet the FAA's required time frames.

Mead and Hunt plans to seek additional grants for the project in 2021, primarily to cover the costs of taxi lane and apron construction.

Construction on the new terminal, which will be located just north of the existing building, will begin this fall, with an expected opening date in late 2021.

The entire cost of the project is estimated to be around $21 million.

