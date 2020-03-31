Watertown doctor test positive for COVID-19

A physician in Watertown has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. William Devine, a family medicine physician at the Sanford Health Watertown Clinic, recently tested positive for the disease.

Devine chose to self-identify his condition. Sanford Health officials say they do not disclose patient information.

Sanford is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to identify patients, staff, and family members who may have been exposed. Officials say Devine self-isolated as soon as developed symptoms, limiting the number of people who may have been exposed.

Officials are asking anyone who may have had contact with Devine recently to closely monitor themselves. Anyone who develops symptoms, including shortness of breath, cough, and fever, call Sanford Health Watertown Clinic at 605-886-1565 or schedule an e-visit using My Sanford Chart.

Sanford believes Devine's case is travel-related.

Devine is the second South Dakota doctor diagnosed with COVID-19. An Aberdeen doctor was diagnosed last week.

South Dakota has 101 confirmed coronavirus cases. Five of those have been in Codington County.