Authorities in Watertown are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Sixteen-year-old Jason Mohr was last seen Wednesday near the Redlin Art Center, according to the Watertown Police Department.

Mohr is 6' tall with short curly blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue shorts.

Police are asking people in the area to check their property, including sheds and outbuildings. They say they are focusing the search on the area southeast of Watertown.