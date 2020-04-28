Watertown's COVID-19 emergency ordinance allowed to expire

Watertown businesses that were forced to temporarily shutter due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now reopen.

At a special meeting Monday night, the Watertown City Council voted to let an emergency ordinance expire at midnight Monday night that closed some, but not all, non-essential businesses in Watertown.

Dakota Radio Group reports the businesses will be allowed to re-open Tuesday, but still must following guidelines pertaining to such things as social distancing, as spelled out in Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order.

The vote to let the ordinance expire was unanimous.

The emergency ordinance went into effect on March 26th. It closed fitness clubs, the bowling alley, arcades, music and entertainment venues and the movie theater. Some other businesses chose to close voluntarily.

Codington County has one confirmed active case of COVID-19.