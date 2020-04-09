Webinars to help small businesses navigate pandemic challenges

The Coronavirus pandemic is affecting businesses, especially small businesses, tremendously.

The University of South Dakota is teaming up with a few organizations to help educate business owners on what to do during this time.

The USD Beacom School of Business is now educating more than just their students.

They are now hosting webinars to help teach small business owners everything they need to know at this time.

Dean of the USD Beacom School of Business Venky Venkatachalam said, “We want them to succeed. If they succeed, the state’s economy succeeds.”

Amid the global pandemic that is closing the doors of so many small businesses; USD, along with the Prairie Family Business Association and the South Dakota Small Business Development Center, wanted to help.

"To create a free webinar to help the small, and family, businesses in the state recover from these difficult times and we want to help them succeed and contribute to the state’s economic development,” Venkatachalam said.

The first webinar on Thursday afternoon included the State Director of the South Dakota Small Business Development Center, Mark Slade, speaking about all the financial options for small businesses that are available.

Slade said during the webinar, “We want to present these certain options so at least everyone was aware of what the landscape looks like.”

In the end, participants could ask questions.

The entire webinar idea is to help and communicate with the small business community.

Venkatachalam added, “We want the business continuity to happen. We want them to continue to grow and grow their clients, grow their revenue streams, and we want them to be successful.”

To get into these free webinars you can register online, you can go to https://www.usd.edu/.