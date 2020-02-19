Webite provides resources to speak out against legislative bills

A website is making it easier for South Dakotans to make their voice be heard in Pierre.

Two former USD students created a website that connects citizens with resources to oppose a bill properly.

Arianne Wunder and D.J. Smith met while attending the University of South Dakota in the early 2010s.

Since then, they’ve both moved out of their home state of South Dakota but when the 2020 legislative session began, they wanted to help make a difference.

themidrestofus.com is a website created to bring awareness to several bills in the South Dakota legislature.

The creators of the website don’t live in South Dakota anymore, but after reading headlines about their home state, they decided to make the website.

Wunder said, “D.J. and I hope that it’s used as an educational tool as well as a resource for people.”

On the website, there is a “Speak Out” section that walks you through how to email a legislator.

From what to say, to how and where to send it.

Smith said, “Having a very clear website with very simple instructions in order to accomplish that. To make it easier for people means that it’s more likely to happen.”

Wunder lives in New York while Smith lives in Seattle, but both still have strong connections to South Dakota.

"My roots are in South Dakota, my family is there, my friends are there, my colleagues are there,” Smith added. “Policy happening in South Dakota is always going to have some sort of impact on me.”

Some of the bills proposed this legislative session have been met with protests, and at a legislative coffee earlier this month, one Sioux Falls Representative says that attention is a good sign that people are getting involved.

District 11 Representative, Mark Willadsen said, “If you’ve got a subject that you feel really passionate about and you want to express your views in doing a demonstration, that’s fine.”

Wunder says that since the website was launched on February 4th, it’s been visited 1,500 times.