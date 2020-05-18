Weekend fire destroys home near Milford

Authorities say a fire leveled a home in northwest Iowa over the weekend.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Sunday at a home nine miles west of Milford, according to the Milford Community Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home was already mostly destroyed, and a large portion had fallen into the basement.

Crews determined no one was inside the home, and were eventually able to put the fire out.

Firefighters from several neighboring departments assisted in the incident.

No one was hurt. Authorities say the owner of the home was out of town at the time.

The cause is still under investigation.

