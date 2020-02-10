‘Never happened’: Model denies trapping Weinstein accuser

A Mexican model and actress denies a Harvey Weinstein accuser’s claim that she stood by and did nothing while the once-powerful movie mogul groped the woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

Claudia Salinas disputed Lauren Marie Young’s account of the 2013 encounter during testimony Monday.

Young testified last week that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein as they went into the bathroom, where she said he stripped off his clothes, grabbed her breast and masturbated.

Young said Salinas “was standing right there” when Weinstein was finished and she managed to get out.

Salinas told jurors Monday that “never happened” and she would “never close the door on anybody.”

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old fallen movie mogul has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

