Welfare check results in shots fired in Day County

Authorities say what began as a welfare check in northeast South Dakota resulted in a shootout involving law enforcement officers.

According to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, Day County authorities received a report of a man in distress on Tuesday, and responded by checking up on him.

During the welfare check, the individual attempted to flee from responding officers. During the pursuit, the individual fired on law enforcement. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect.

Authorities say the individual is currently hospitalized, and is expected to survive.

The DCI is still investigating the incident. They will issue their report to the state Attorney General within 30 days.