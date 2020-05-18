Wellmark Foundation donates $75,000 to Feeding South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota has received a big boost as it continues to help food-insecure families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wellmark Foundation donated $75,000 to the organization on Monday.

“This donation will help us to continue providing for the unprecedented demand and ensure that those in need will continue to have access to nutritious food," Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said.

Gassen said the donation will provide the equivalent of 225,000 meals.

The Wellmark Foundation is the charitable arm of Iowa-based Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.