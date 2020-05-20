Wessington Springs student named state winner of Congressional Art Competition

A Wessington Springs student has been named the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota.

Kenzee Schafer won for her oil and acrylic painting called "Pride."

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) announced the award Wednesday morning.

Schafer is a junior at Wessington Springs High School. She is taught by art teacher Alicia Roesler.

Her artworks will be on exhibit at the U.S. Capitol with the winning artwork from other congressional districts for the next year.

Second-place was awarded to Miranda Thorson, a senior at Northwestern Area High School in Mellette.