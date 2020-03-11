West Central deep cleans school after COVID-19 case in Hartford

West Central Superintendent, Brad Berens, said he found out Tuesday night that a father in the School district had the Coronavirus.

After confirmation with the South Dakota Department of Health, administrators met early Wednesday morning and decided to not have school, and has been working since to keep parents informed about what they can expect moving forward.

With students out of the hallways and classrooms, it is allowing for the cleaning of everything in and around the West Central campus.

Including school buses and vans.

Cleaning the school is a three-step process.

Superintendent Brad Berens said, “We’ll have one-person spray and wipe down, then another person comes by with a different chemical, same process. Eventually, we get to an ionizer spray which is a spray that kills bacteria.”

West Central Superintendent, Brad Berens, says the ionizer spray wraps itself around objects to protect more than the surface, and that is being sprayed on anything that anyone can touch.

"Every school in the district, every classroom in the district, we’re doing bathrooms, water fountains, everything we can identify as people are touching that,” Berens added.

As the schools get cleaned, Berens is working to keep parents updated.

He said, "Every two hours we are sending parents an update, and we are also pushing that out on our webpage and through other social media outlets as well.”

Along with the updates, Berens is also sharing general information.

"As we send out our information, we are sharing the CDC recommendations for how you talk to your child about Coronavirus. What can parents do on the Homefront to protect their child in this type of a situation,” said Berens.

West Central says that their schools will continue to be closed the rest of the week, and will re-open Monday.

All activities, meetings and practices are cancelled through Sunday.