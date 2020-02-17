West Central elementary student dies from flu-related complications

West Central School District officials have confirmed a student in the district has died following flu-related complications.

Fourth-grader Rylon Anderson died this weekend, according to Superintendent Brad Berens.

Anderson died Sunday after being admitted to a Sioux Falls hospital Friday with a case of Influenza A.

Berens said Anderson did not miss any school last week.

West Central's crisis team met Sunday night to discuss how to handle the situation. Berens sent a letter to staff about the death, saying the district is ready to assist those who knew Anderson.

South Dakota had seen seven flu-related deaths as of Feb. 8, according to the most recent Department of Health weekly influenza summary. All of those deaths were people over age 50.