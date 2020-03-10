West Central schools to close Wednesday after parent diagnosed with Coronavirus

Schools in the West Central School District in Hartford will be closed on Wednesday to undergo what Superintendent Brad Berens calls a "deep cleaning" following the discovery that a parent with students in the West Central district has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In a late Tuesday night phone call with Dakota News Now , Berens says he wants people to know the facts of the situation and also wants people to confident in the knowledge that the district is working with the South Dakota Department of Health and will be taking things "one day at a time".

When asked if it's possible that West Central schools could be closed for more than one day, Berens said it depends on how long the "deep cleaning" takes and what the guidance is from the state.

This is a DEVELOPING story. Stay with Dakota News Now both on air and online with the latest.