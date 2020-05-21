West Mall 7 to reopen Friday

A Sioux Falls movie theater that temporarily closed its doors due to COVID-19 is set to reopen this weekend.

West Mall 7 is reopening Friday, May 22, according to the theater's Facebook page.

The theater is reopening with a limited schedule, as well as a number of additional health and safety protocols. You can find the theater's schedule, as well as more information about their safety practices, on its website.

Sioux Falls other theaters, both run by Cinemark, are aiming for a mid-summer opening, according to their website.