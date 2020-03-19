What can we eat to stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak?

Lizzie Kasparek, a dietitian with Sanford Health, suggests adding a few certain types of food to your diet to help stay healthy. She said these items she talked about on Dakota News Now are things she recommends all the time to her clients to help them stay healthy.

The goal of these suggestions is not to stress people out but rather to give them options for snack choices. These food choices will also help keep them healthy among the coronavirus outbreak.

There are several pantry staples Kasparek suggested to have like oatmeal, oranges, and Greek yogurt.

Oatmeal is high in fiber and will keep you full longer, so you're not reaching for the snacks sooner than you should. Kasparek said it's important to include Vitamin C in your diet but don't take a supplement. She said there's no research that shows supplements like that help you.

Eating two cutie oranges per day will be 70% of your needed Vitamin C. Other foods that contain Vitamin C that you may not think about are tomatoes, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and broccoli.