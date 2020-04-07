What does it take to file for unemployment in South Dakota?

The secretary of labor and regulation, Marcia Hultman, joined Dakota News Now Tuesday morning to break it down how people can file for unemployment and the common mistakes her office is seeing right now.

If you have to file, you can do it online at raclaims.sd.gov. Hultman said this is the best option, but if you would rather call, you need to do so on a certain day according to your last name. If your last name begins with a letter between A and F, you call Monday. If a last name begins with a letter of G through N, you call Tuesday. For last names that begin with a letter between O and Z, your turn to call is Wednesday. If you missed your day, you can call Thursday or Friday. The number to call is 605-626-3179.

Hultman said one of the common mistakes people are making right now is that they are forgetting their username and password and having to call her office. So she suggests writing those items down so you don't forget. Watch the video attached to this article to find out more details about filing for unemployment in the state.