What to expect from Super Tuesday

Millions of Americans are casting their primary ballots.

14 states will hold primary elections or caucus votes on Super Tuesday, giving candidates the biggest opportunity of the race to earn delegates.

There will be 1,357 delegates for the taking and the race is continuing to heat up as senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden enter the day close in national polls and delegates.

Three more Democrats, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard are also running for the Democratic presidential nomination. However, the party started to align behind Biden, as Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg left the race and backed his bid for the presidency, which could be crucial in a tight race.

“These are definitely helpful because it signals to voters who they should be supporting if they're on the fence or if their candidate is some who happened to drop out,” says Assistant Professor of Political Science at South Dakota State University, Lisa Hager.

Despite the party support for Biden, the race should stay tight between him and Sanders coming out of Tuesday's voting.

“It's very difficult under Democratic allocation rules for the delegates for a candidate to get a large lead and sustain that lead with this kind of competition going on, someone would have to have the bottom fall out on their campaign. I would expect them to keep on contesting until one of them achieves a majority, and that could come very, very late in the process,” says Associate Professor of Political Science at South Dakota State University, David Wiltse.

All the predictions have a big day for both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, keeping it a tight race in the primary elections.

