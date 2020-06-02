What to know before heading to the polls for Primary Election Day in South Dakota

Tuesday, June 2nd is Primary Election Day in South Dakota. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Republican voters will have several races to decide on when they head to the polls. Absentee voting was encouraged this year because of COVID-19.

Polling locations will still be open though across the state. The best place to check where you need to go to vote is the Secretary of State's website. You can check your location here.

The city of Sioux Falls will also hold its municipal election Tuesday. It was scheduled for April but was moved because of coronavirus concerns. Some polling locations have changed in Minnehaha County because of COVID-19 making an impact. Again, the best way to check where your polling location is on the Secretary of State's website.

In the city election, registered voters will have a couple of races to decide on. In order to vote, people need to bring their ID and are encouraged to bring their own pen this time.

Northwest District

Julian Beaudion

Greg Neitzert

At-Large

Theresa Stehly

Alex Jensen

Marshall Selberg (Southwest) and Pat Starr (Northeast) are running unopposed. Two candidates are vying for one seat on the Sioux Falls School Board. Voters will decide between Cynthia Mickelson and Sarah Stokke. Mickelson's term expires this year.

In the primaries, there are several races republicans will vote on.

U.S. Senate

Scyller Borglum

Sen. Mike Rounds

The republican winner of the U.S. Senate race will face off against the democratic senate candidate, Dan Ahlers, in November in the general election.

U.S. House

Liz Marty May

Rep. Dusty Johnson

