Wild Water West aims to open by end of May

A waterpark near Sioux Falls is going forward with opening plans as many businesses slowly start to reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wild Water West Waterpark aims to open on May 30, according to a release issued by the park Monday.

The waterpark usually opens in late May, but this year's opening day faced uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The release stated the waterpark has been in contact with state and local officials to come up with the plan. The plan includes contingencies based on the "unpredictability" of the virus, and the date itself is subject to change if conditions change "dramatically."

Guests will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines will in the park. The company also says operational interruptions may be "unavoidable" at some points this summer.

Wild Water West is offering discounted 2020 plans, and is also offering transfer options for season pass holders. You can find more information on the waterpark's website.