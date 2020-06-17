Wild Water West lead lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

Wild Water West has confirmed that its lead lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19.

Wild Water West says the position has very limited interaction with visitors to the park and that the employee will be out for two weeks.

Wild Water West says rigorous cleaning protocols are in place and the safety of park-goers and its employees is its number one priority.

They say there are no major concerns for visitors or employees being exposed.

Wild Water West opened for the season May 30. The water park worked with the state before-hand to put an opening plan in place.