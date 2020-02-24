Wild Water West plans to add roller coaster

Wild Water West is planning to add a roller coaster it says is unlike anything between Denver and Minneapolis.

The amusement and water park just west of Sioux Falls is asking Minnehaha County to allow a conditional use permit so the attraction can move forward.

According to information submitted to the county, the enclosed footprint of the coaster will be about 275 feet long by 125 feet wide and reach a peak height of 113 feet.

It would be south of the wave pool and northwest of the go-cart track.

Read more on this story on SiouxFalls.Business.