A country music legend is coming to Brookings this summer.

Willie Nelson will perform at the Swiftel Center on Monday, Aug. 10.

Tickets for the "William Nelson & Family" concert go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. They will be available at the Swiftel Center Ticket Office and online at ticketmaster.com.

Nelson has earned nearly every accolade in music over his six-decade career, and has raised millions of dollars for Farm Aid. He released a new album, Ride Me Back Home, in 2019.