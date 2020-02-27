Wishes in Flight: 5-year-old Disney wish comes true

Since Ericka Williams was born it's been a tough journey. At the start of her life she had a stroke, which caused her to have seizures.

"She started to have them very regularly and they were dangerous in the fact that they would not stop on their own. they were very resistant to medications,” said her mom, Laura Williams.

In an attempt to stop her seizures, "September of 2018 Ericka had surgery to completely disconnect the left hemisphere of her brain,” said Laura.

After that, the five-year-old hasn't had a seizure since. Having gone through so much at a young age, a friend suggested Ericka's family look into Make-A-Wish.

"She said I don't know if Ericka's condition would qualify or not, but you should really just find out because you've been through enough, she's been through enough,” said Laura.

When they found out Ericka was chosen for Make-A-Wish, "Oh we were thrilled,” said Laura.

"We were excited for her to get to experience such magical things after all she's been through."

On the one year anniversary of Ericka's surgery, her Wish was granted to meet Minnie Mouse. She got to go to Disney world with her mom, dad, sister and two grandmas.

“She had been talking about Minnie Mouse and just all the different characters that were there and getting to know that she could interact with them and see them in real life was just, it was really exciting to know,” said her dad, John Williams.

They went to all four Disney parks, two Universal parks and Sea World.

"We walked all over the place, went on rides time and time again and we'd get done with a roller coaster and Ericka would go, can we go again. Telling people to put their arms up in the air on the roller coasters. She was just in her element and we hadn't seen her be so happy and just joyful. It was amazing,” said John.

Ericka's parents say Make-A-Wish has had a huge impact on their family.

“She would be very scared in large groups if there was a lot of talking or laughing or loud noises. She’d really just shut down. And since that surgery we saw a complete 180 in the way that she behaved in those settings. So knowing that she can go to a theme park and have fun just it was just amazing,” said John.

Click here for Ericka's Caring Bridge page: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/erickajoywilliams

