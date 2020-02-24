Wishes in Flight: Make-A-Wish sends Dell Rapids boy to Yankees spring training

The last year and a half has been a long, winding road for Derek Gerlach.

After a string of alarming symptoms, Derek was diagnosed with a brain tumor on November 6, 2018. Just 10 years old at the time, Derek faced the fight of his life.

“The first thing they did was care for our son, which is exactly what needed to be done, then they worried about calming us down and taking care of us, and getting us settled,” says Derek’s dad Shane.

Derek’s mom Donelle says, "Had they not got the tumor out when they did then the results could have been a lot different.”

"It’s been hard, definitely,” Derek says.

Amid chemotherapy, a small light was on the horizon for Derek and his family. The Gerlachs received word they would becoming part of the Make-A-Wish family.

“They called us while we were sitting at an appointment,” says Donelle. “I got the call from Make-A-Wish, from Joe, he called while we were up on the 16th floor of the Mayo building waiting to go into an appointment, and told us the good news that Derek had been picked for a wish.”

Derek says, “For my make-a-wish trip I asked to go to Yankees spring training in Florida, and to go to Disney World, Universal Studios, and Lego Land.”

In March of 2019, Derek’s wish came true.

“It was almost unreal, because I never thought I'd be standing their talking to them in my life,” says Derek.

Then it was on to the three amusement parks on Derek’s wish list, where his fantasies became reality.

“We got to meet Kylo Ren and he is my favorite star wars character,” says Derek. “So, that was really cool."

For Derek and his family, their Make-A-Wish trip provided happiness during a time of uncertainty.

Derek says, “It gave us something to look forward to when I wasn't feeling well."

“I think the best part for me was seeing Derek forget about everything that was going on, everything, he was not a kid going through cancer treatment,” says Donelle.

Shane says, “They had a Mardi Gras Parade, everybody said ‘you gotta go to the Mardi Gras Parade’ and here's my kid, hat off, scars showing, bald head from the radiation, he's lost all his hair, and he's just screaming. Scantily dressed women are throwing him beads, and he's like covered in bead necklaces, like he can't even move his head because he's just coated in beads, and he's just screaming and dancing and it was like, ‘that's my kid!’”

On Thursday, you can make a difference in the lives of children across South Dakota. We’ll be taking you to the Wishes in Flight telethon sponsored by Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Gray TV stations, like Dakota News Now.

You can donate unused airline miles, which are then used to grant wishes for kids.

