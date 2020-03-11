Woman injured in car vs. train accident in Elkton

A Lake Benton, Minnesota woman is injured in a car vs. train accident at an Elkton railroad crossing.

Dakota Radio Group reports it happened at about 9:00 Tuesday night.

Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 25-year-old Itzel Tattiana Vincent was traveling north on Cornell Ave and didn't see the train approaching the tracks. The car tried to cross the tracks and was struck by the train.

Vincent was taken by the Elkton Ambulance to the Brookings Hospital with unknown injuries. The car was a total loss. The train and a sign received about $750 damage.

Vincent is facing charges of failure to stop at a railroad crossing.

The accident is under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff's Office.

The Elkton Fire Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Brookings Police also responded.

