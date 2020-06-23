Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Yankton

Officials say a two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota has left one person dead.

The accident took place Monday night near the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a car was headed west on Fourth Street when the driver lost control on a curve while attempting to turn north onto Summit Street. The car collided with an eastbound pickup.

Both drivers were hospitalized. The driver of the car, a 35-year-old woman, later died of her injuries. The 32-year-old man driving the pickup received non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

No other details, including the names of those involved, have been released at this point.