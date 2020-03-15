Woman shares experience having COVID-19 in Facebook live Q&A

Tara shaver is one of nearly 3,000 Americans who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tara and her boyfriend are curently on day 8 of the 14-day home quarantine in Nashville.

She's been making an effort to help inform her family, friends, and now the Midwest.

"I just expected us to get it eventually so I'm kinda happy to be on the front end of it and get it over with."

Noticing the amount of uncertainty and worry on social media regarding the coronavirus, Tara Shaver started to post updates on her personal experience to social media.

"People have also sent me some private messages, telling me that it has helped calm their children's fears... and seeing a real person talk about it is helpful to them."

Today, Tara's message was able to reach the Midwest.

She teamed up with Mitchell Olsen of Vermillion to use his Facebook platform, reaching 5,000 of his friends and thousands more followers, with a majority being in the midwest.

So, they did a Facebook live, open to the public to hear her story.

"You know, I think in times like this we often feel helpless and this was an opportunity I saw to try and be helpful. And so, it does feel really good to hear that people are taking it as it was intended. Again, I'm not a medical professional. I'm just a girl experiencing this."

Opening the floor to the public, she's asked a whole realm of questions.

"...What medications we're taking, they want to know how long it takes for the test to come back... what it feels like."

"What medications we're taking... We've been taking Tylenol and taking a lot of Gatorade and using Vicks Vapor rub."

Some even wondering how they got the virus.

"To our knowledge, we did not come in contact with anyone who was experiencing symptoms and we don't know how we got it and you're right, we've not been traveling."

"It's just as much of a mystery to us as it is to some other people."

If there's one thing she wants people to know, "Please stop spreading hysteria and panic."

"And I would just say please don't worry."

"I am not aware of anytime in a crisis situation that panic and hysteria have been helpful."

You can watch Tara's full video here: https://www.facebook.com/mitchelljameso

