Women in construction week celebrated in Sioux Falls

It is Women in Construction Week, which is a time to celebrate women in the construction industry and encourage other women to get involved.

So the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota held a construction camp at the CTE Academy on Tuesday. NAWIC along with Lake Area Technical Institute, Southeast Tech. and Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire sponsored the event. 8th grade girls from schools across sioux falls attended the event. The goal of the camp was to expose the girls to things they've never tried before and see if any of it peaks their interest. They got to try things like welding, using power tools and operating heavy equipment.

“Women actually make really good workers in certain areas like welding and electricians and such because they are detail oriented. They see the project in a different way and they're able to do things that men can't do. So they bring a whole nother aspect into the industry,” said Karen Krietlow with the NAWIC Board of Directors.

The camp is held right before it's time to sign up for high school classes to inspire girls to possibly sign up for construction related courses offered at places like CTE Academy.

AGC also has an app that middle school and high schoolers can download who are interested in construction. It's called "Build South Dakota," which can be found in your phones app store. On the app you can watch videos of construction workers on the job and play mini-games that test your skills. For more details go to: http://www.buildsouthdakota.com/

