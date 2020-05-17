12 COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday, one from Woodbury County

Over 300 new cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday with 12 additional deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that an additional 323 people had confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hour reporting period, bringing the state's total to 14,651 since the pandemic began.

3,941 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 100,241. The rate of positive tests for this reporting period was 8.2%.

376 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 11 since Saturday. 124 of those patients were in intensive care units, a decrease of four. 85 patients are on ventilators, an increase of two.

7,154 people are considered recovered from COVID-19 by state officials.