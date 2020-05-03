Woonsocket church gives drive-in Sunday service

Churches around the state have closed due to the pandemic. But, one church in Woonsocket is still holding Sunday services, while maintaining distance.

For many, Sunday is a day of worship. For those in Woonsocket, they’re still able to do that without ever leaving their car.

Spirit of Faith Pastor, John Anderson, said he initially started broadcasting services through Facebook, but he realized people needed something more.

“How can we address that? Not just through words, not just through the messages but also in a way that allows people to worship together safely with social distancing as a reality. And so this drive in worship was something we thought we’d experiment with,” said Anderson.

Through his transmitter, Pastor Anderson is able to find an empty channel on the radio.

Members of the church are then able to pull into the church parking lot, tune into the radio channel and receive a live Sunday service, while maintaining distance from one another.

Anderson said, “Seeing people, some who haven’t come out of their house in weeks, now coming out to worship together; the smiles the waves as they come in.”

Spirit of Faith member Jennifer Feistner said, “It’s kind of surprising. You’re in your car but what it means to see those friends of the congregation that you’ve seen on a regular basis and especially right now when we’re all social distancing. So, just to get a glimpse of one another on a Sunday morning was very meaningful.”

Since starting the drive-in service a month ago, Pastor Anderson says he’s surprised at how well-received the changes have been.

“It’s just interesting to see how open to changes and different way of doing things they’ve been,” said Anderson.

“It’s been able to probably keep us connected as a congregation and to really show support for one another through these changes,” said Feistner.

“I’m grateful that it’s meeting a need for people. It’s certainly meeting a need for me. I didn’t fully anticipate how much I needed this as well and that’s been a gift,” said Anderson.