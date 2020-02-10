Work to begin on homes in Tomar Park neighborhood

The city of Sioux Falls is continuing its effort to buy out homes in a flood-prone area of the city.

Officials began a voluntary buyout program for homes in the Tomar Park neighborhood following severe flooding in the area in 2019.

Last year, the city purchased eight homes after the City Council approved $1 million to purchase the properties. Three homes were donated to the southeast Development Foundation for relocation, and the remaining five homes are scheduled for demolition on Friday, Feb. 21.

G&M Services will complete an environmental abatement before Runge Enterprises begins demolition. Habitat for Humanity will tour the homes prior to demolition and salvage any usable building materials for resale.

“After the 2019 flood, the City is committed to helping homeowners in this neighborhood who move out of the floodplain by offering the fair-market value for their homes,” city Housing Manager Chellee Unruh said. “Our goal is to convert this area back into green space.”

The neighborhood is located south of Tomar Park near Interstate 229 and Minnesota Avenue. In 2019, floodwaters damaged dozens of homes in the area, which led to a voluntary buyout program for flooded property owners.