Workers protest virus outbreak at Minnesota poultry plant

Workers have protested working conditions at the Pilgrim’s Pride chicken plant in the central Minnesota town of Cold Spring, site of one of the largest COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in the state.

State officials confirmed 194 cases as of Monday among the plant’s more than 1,100 workers.

The Star Tribune reports a chain of around 80 vehicles carrying workers and supporters rolled past the facility Monday, demanding the company shut it down for a deep cleaning and pay workers for the down time. Pilgrim’s Pride says it has “implemented a wide of range of measures to combat coronavirus” at the plant.

