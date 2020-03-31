'World of hearts' takes over Swiftel Center lobby

A visual sign of hope is filling the Swiftel Center in Brookings.

The arena invited a local artist to create a mural in the main lobby as part of the worldwide #aworldofhearts movements, as a way to "spread messages of hope, love and togetherness during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ashley Biggar, a local artist who is also a part-time employee at the Swiftel Center, hand-painted the entire heart mural. The hearts follow a rainbow pattern, with white hearts flanking both ends.

The Swiftel Center team is encouraging members of the Brookings community to join the movement. They're asking people to create their own hearts - whether they're painted, sewn, or cut from paper - and display them in their windows, and share images online using the hashtags: #aworldofhearts, #visitbrookingssd and #strongtogether. Community members are encouraged to take a walk or drive around town, while practicing safe social distancing, to see how many hearts they can find.

The creator of the #aworldofhearts movement is Mandy Gill from North Dakota. Its Facebook page has over 400,000 members.

You can find more pictures of the mural here.