Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival canceled due to COVID-19

A large windsurfing and music festival in southwest Minnesota has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival announced on Wednesday that they are canceling the 2020 event.

The 2020 event had been scheduled to take place June 12 and 13. The board of directors say they made the difficult decision with safety in mind.

Organizers say they are already looking toward their 2021 festival, and this year's entire entertainment festival has been lined up for next year. The headlining act is Casey Donahew.

Worthington has recently been a growing COVID-19 hot spot in Minnesota, with nearly 900 cases confirmed in Nobles County. Officials say the outbreak has been centered around the JBS meatpacking plant in Worthington.