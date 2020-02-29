Wrestling unites Milbank's Schneck brothers

For teammates on a wrestling team, throughout the course of a season they can become a family, but for four wrestlers from Milbank they are family.

For Dillon, Toby, Barrett and Jesse Schneck being at wrestling practice looks similar to being at home. Considering all four brothers wrestle varsity for the Milbank Bulldogs. Sparking competition every day.

Toby said, “It helps all of us out, I think to make us work harder always growing up.”

Dillon added, “We wrestled down in the basement and we’re always trying to be the best. Compete against each other.”

"Because they make me do stuff I don’t want to do, so that I get better at wrestling. Like lift weights,” said Barrett.

Jesse said, “I just learn from them, and they want to get me better so that I can just follow in their footsteps.”

Dillon is a Senior, Toby’s a Junior, Barrett’s a Freshman, and Jesse is a 7th Grader.

Being the last in line, Jesse knows how special it is to have all four of them on varsity.

“I’ve seen maybe three but I didn’t think four. I thought four was a lot, I wasn’t expecting to be on varsity in 7th grade,” said Jesse.

And it’s even special for their coach.

"It’s pretty unique, it’s a pretty neat deal. The cool thing about it also is their father, I coached him and now I get to coach his boys. It’s a lot of fun and like I said it’s pretty unique,” Milbank Head Wrestling Coach Jeremy Tostenson said.

With so many wrestlers in the family, everyone has their pick for who’s the best.

Dillon said, “I’d say Toby’s probably the best wrestler.”

Toby agreed, “Me. I just feel like I am.”

Jesse added, “Probably Toby, because he has a lot of technique and has the strength the finish it.”

Barrett said, “By far me, when I was younger I used to beat up on them, I think I can still but they are a little bigger.”