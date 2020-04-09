Xcel Energy donates thousands of PPE masks to those fighting COVID-19

A major regional energy provider is donating hundreds of thousands of masks to health care workers across the Midwest as the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Xcel Energy announced Thursday it is donated 192,000 surgical masks to frontline workers facing the coronavirus, including health care workers and emergency responders.

The donation comes after the company gave 130,000 protective masks last month.

Xcel Energy stocks protective masks to keep employees safe when working on heavy construction, in dusty condition and during wildfires. During the pandemic the company is supplying employees with non-surgical masks and other face coverings to help protect them while doing critical work to keep electricity and natural gas flowing to our communities.

More than 46,000 masks, including 925 N95 masks will be donated in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Last week Xcel Energy donated an additional 40,000 surgical masks in Minnesota.