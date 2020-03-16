Xcel Energy suspends service disconnections

A major regional energy provider plans to temporarily halt service disconnections amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Xcel Energy will not disconnect residential customers’ electric service in South Dakota until further notice, the company announced via a press release.

In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, the company says it will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances.

Chief Customer and Information Officer Brett Carter said the move is designed to help communities and families facing challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19.

