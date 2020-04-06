Xcel Energy to sell power plant, use net gain from sale to support COVID-19 response

Xcel Energy has announced plans to sell a power plant to financially support its corporate giving response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced Monday it will sell the Mankato Energy Center, a natural gas-fired power plant, to Denver-based Southwest Generation for $680 million.

Xcel purchased the plant earlier this year. It will continue to buy electricity from the plant for its customers following the sale.

According to a press release from Xcel, the proceeds from the sale will primarily be used to reduce Xcel Energy’s overall financing needs and improve the company’s credit metrics. The remaining will go toward's the company's coronavirus-related relief efforts. A spokesperson said the specific relief plan is still being worked out.

The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. Current employees at the plan will be unaffected by the sale.