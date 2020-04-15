Yankton City Commission passes 'safer at home' advisory

City leaders in Yankton have issued an advisory asking people to limit movements to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Yankton City Commission passed a "safer at home" advisory this week. It is similar to a proclamation issued by Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken last week.

The advisory was developed by the city Board of Health and asks residents to remain at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary trips to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Dakota Radio Group reports there was considerable debate over the commission, with some commissioners voicing concerns it could cause confusion.

The chair of the Board of Health said it was an "educational" move. Mayor Nathan Johnson says he hopes the city doesn’t have to move to more restrictive measure.

The measure passed on a six to three vote

