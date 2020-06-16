Yankton County helping to prevent drowning this summer

A South Dakota County is helping keep kids safe on the river this summer.

Yankton County Emergency Management has life jacket loaner stations for kids if they don’t already have one.

There are two life jacket loaner stations, one on each side of the Missouri River.

Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt said, “For a $20 life jacket, or a $30 life jacket, if it saves a life it was well worth it.”

More than 20 life jackets are available for kids at stations along the Missouri River, the river current makes it tough to manage; a tragedy can happen in the blink of an eye.

Scherschligt said, “With being on the river, it is not as forgiving as being on the lake. Unfortunately, people still drown in a lake, but this river here takes a lot of people because the currents, the undertow, and all that stuff that’s out there.”

With the Coronavirus closing some pools statewide, Yankton County is expecting more visitors than normal this summer.

"We are really water-oriented around here and people come from all over, we want to make sure that if we can help a little bit, we’ll do that,” he added. “The life jacket station is one means; the other means is that we’ll send out information.”

Many different sizes of life jackets are available to borrow, but the flotation device won’t work if it’s not fitted properly.

Scherschligt said, “The shoulders that go over each arm, you grab them and you go to pick up the kid and if the child doesn’t fall through then it’s tight, it’s good because it’s got to be snug. Otherwise, if you lift them up and they go right on through, the strap also helps so they can’t fall out of it.”

Life jackets are good, but when it comes to kids in the water there should always be somebody watching who is ready to help.

"Everybody should have somebody watching somebody. Unfortunately, every story that we have, when I say story, I mean every drowning that we have on the river, is that ‘I turned around for a second and when I looked back, they were gone.’ It can happen that fast,” said Scherschligt.

The Yankton County Emergency Manager says that they will continue to add more life jackets if some are lost, but asks that if you take one to return it.