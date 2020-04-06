Yankton Police Department reading bedtime stories to kids

This "kindness during crisis" takes us to Yankton.That's where one group is going above and beyond the call of duty to try to put a smile on kids’ faces.

The Yankton Police Department has partnered with their community library who has been doing story times during this pandemic. Each night on Facebook you'll find a different Yankton Police officer reading a children’s book over Facebook live. They also answer kids' questions about being an officer.

A big part of an officers job is being involved in their community, which is difficult right now as everyone is socially distancing.

"We're taking a lot of our calls by phone. So if it's something an officer doesn't have to go to they'll call the person up and actually take the reports. It doesn't minimize their importance, but it keeps us from making contact,” said Yankton Police Chief John Harris.

So this is a way officers can still be involved.

"Try to replace some of their fears and most of our officers do have children or had children in the past, so it's something we can do to connect with our community,” said Chief Harris.

This also helps give parents a little bit of a break.

”With everyone being so locked up and tight sometimes it’s nice just to have five or ten minutes of a break where everyone can sit down and I hope this will help the parents out, help wind the kids down and get ready for bed,” said Detective Joe Erickson.

So far kids have loved it.

“Adds some positive to their lives and gives them something to look forward to,” said Chief Harris.

“We've gotten lots of real positive comments back and I think it's something we're going to continue until this thing is over with, until this COVID-19 scare is over with."

The bedtime stories happen every night around 8 p.m. on the Yankton Police Department Facebook page.

