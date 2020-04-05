Yankton church holds drive-in worship services

Due to the coronavirus pandemic many churches have transitioned from in person gatherings to live streaming. However, one church in Yankton is trying something a little different that allows churchgoers to still feel a sense of community at a time when many are feeling alone.

The location of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton used to be home to the Yankton drive-in movie theater. So Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagen decided to bring that idea back, but instead of watching a movie, there would be a church service. Drive-in worship service is also something another pastor did at this location decades ago.

Members sat in their cars in the parking lot with their windows rolled up. They could tune into 98.9 FM on their radio to listen to Pastor Bierwagen preach. She says she is happy with the turnout of cars and believes that coming together in a safe way like this is more important than ever right now.

”We want to congregate around the word because the word gives us hope and the virus is dangerous, but losing hope is dangerous too. So we need that encouragement from one another and from the gospel,” said Bierwagen.

Pastor Bierwagen says she plans to hold drive-in services through the end of April and may continue to offer it for as long as it is needed.

