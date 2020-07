Firefighters in Yankton helped out some livestock that were stuck in a hot and sticky situation.

A semi truck hauling a load of hogs broke down on the western edge of Yankton Thursday. Instead of letting the pigs roast, the Yankton Fire Department used a hose to spray down the truck and keep the animals cool.

The truck was stalled for nearly two hours with temperatures in the mid-80s.

According to the fire department, crews used about 1,500 gallons of water during the incident.